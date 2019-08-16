LOT Polish Airlines is closing in on decisions about major aircraft orders to expand and simplify its widebody and short-haul fleets. The airline has been growing fast in recent years, doubling passenger numbers since 2015 to almost 9 million. The carrier has also added 70 new routes in the same timeframe and now serves 111 city pairs. While Warsaw remains LOT’s main base, the airline has also introduced long-haul services from Budapest/Hungary to New York and Chicago. CEO Rafal ...