Scottish airline Loganair is gearing up for a huge expansion of operations in the aftermath of the collapse last month of sister company flybmi.

Both companies have the same parent, Airline Investments Ltd. (AIL), but operated separately.

Loganair, which traditionally has served the Scottish Highlands and Islands, has until recently operated turboprops almost exclusively, although it took its first Embraer ERJ145 on strength in 2018.

However, a large group of former flybmi aircraft is now being transferred by AIL across to Loganair, as the latter rapidly steps up international operations. Flybmi operated 14 ERJ145s and three ERJ135s.

“We now have eight of the former flybmi aircraft on our AOC and the intention is to have 15 this summer,” Loganair COO Maurice Boyle said March 28 on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association conference in Prague, Czechia.

Loganair has taken on around 130 former flybmi pilots and cabin crew to operate the rapidly growing fleet.

Loganair has been able to step in so quickly as it kept potential routes under permanent review as part of its contingency planning, Boyle said. “We’re making a virtue out of the situation.”

The aircraft will take over several former flybmi routes, including those from Newcastle, northeast England, to Brussels (Belgium), Stavanger and Bergen (Norway). Loganair is also taking over a Public Service Obligation route—the UK equivalent of a US Essential Air Service—from Londonderry, Northern Ireland to London Stansted.

The gap of several weeks between the demise of flybmi and Loganair stepping in means that the Scottish company “will have to work hard to get those customers back,” Boyle acknowledged.

Additionally, two of the newly acquired aircraft are being employed on a BAE Systems corporate shuttle service between Chester, northwest England, where the wings of Airbus airliners are produced, and the final assembly plant at Toulouse, southwest France.

There will be further changes to the Loganair fleet shortly, with the phasing out of five Saab 2000 regional turboprops. One is being handed back to its lessor around now and the remaining four will be returned in spring 2020. Maintenance costs for the Swedish type are becoming “challenging,” Boyle said, “and spares support for the fleet is shrinking quite rapidly.”

Further simplification of the fleet will come with the imminent retirement of two Dornier 328 turboprops based at Norwich, eastern England, a legacy of the takeover of a small airline, Suckling Airways, some years ago. The Dorniers will be sold. Two of the ERJ135s will then be based at Norwich.

Together with a fleet of 17 Saab 340 turboprops, three Twin Otters and two Britten-Norman Islanders (the latter two types serve particularly demanding destinations in the Scottish islands), Loganair will have around 40 aircraft in its fleet by this summer, a considerable increase on this time last year.

In the longer term, Boyle said, the long-awaited replacement for the Saab 340s is likely to be the ATR 42. It has still to be decided whether Loganair will opt for the older -500 model or the current -600 version with improved avionics but, dependent on the necessary deal reached, the first is likely to arrive around the end of 2019 and progressively replace the Saabs as their leases expire.

“We think we can take a reasonable amount of cost out. At the moment, Saab 340 training is done on the simulator at Stockholm, which is expensive to get to and an expensive city. The Saab 2000 sim is in Copenhagen, which is similarly expensive. We’re talking to suppliers on where we could do ATR training; it could be done closer to home.”

