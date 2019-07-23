Indonesia’s Lion Air Group took delivery of its first Airbus A330-900 on July 20, becoming the first carrier in Asia-Pacific to operate the type.

The aircraft is one of 10 A330-900s Lion Air will operate on lease from BOC Aviation, from an order made in August 2018.

Configured in a high-density single-class arrangement for 436 passengers, Airbus said the A330neos are expected to serve Lion Air’s current and new long-haul routes from Indonesia, including pilgrimage flights from cities such as Balikpapan, Makassar and Surabaya to Jeddah and Medina in Saudi Arabia. This challenges flag carrier Garuda Indonesia’s Hajj and Umrah charter flights, where passengers from secondary airports currently channel through Jakarta to Saudi Arabia.

Since 2015, Lion Air has flown three A330-300s on some domestic trunk routes, including Jakarta-Makassar, Jakarta-Medan and Jakarta-Surabaya, as well as the traditional Saudi Arabia pilgrimage flights.

AirAsia X Thailand is likely the next carrier in the region to receive the A330neo, followed by Garuda’s LCC subsidiary Citilink, which recently announced it is considering using the A330neo for long-haul flights to Frankfurt and Jeddah.

