Kenya Airways LCC subsidiary Jambojet plans to receive four more Bombardier Q400s in 2019 under the leadership of new CEO Allan Kilavuka.

“Today we are operating five Q400s, but we are getting four more this year,” Kilavuka told ATW. “That’s a doubling of our fleet. We’ll use it for regional expansion.”

The former General Electric executive became the airline’s CEO in January, succeeding founding CEO Willem Hondius, who held the position for five years before returning to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines as senior advisor for alliance development.

The four additional aircraft are scheduled to arrive in July, August, September and November.

Kilavuka said Jambojet hopes to add flights to Bujumbura (Burundi), Goma (Congo), Juba (South Sudan), Kigali (Rwanda) and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

“What has stifled our growth a little bit is the speed at which we’re getting the rights to fly to some of these places,” he said.

Jambojet began as a Boeing 737 operator, but over the last few years has shifted to an all-Q400 operation.

Today the airline serves five domestic destinations from its Nairobi home base—Diani, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Mombasa—and one regional flight, to Entebbe in Uganda.

Victoria Moores, victoria.moores@informa.com