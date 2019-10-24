Kuwaiti LCC Jazeera Airways anticipates coming close to doubling its fleet over the next three years and foresees an easing of historic capacity restraints between Kuwait and India, its CEO said Oct. 24. Speaking exclusively to ATW in London, Rohit Ramachandran said the carrier’s fleet of Airbus A320s would have expanded from seven in 2018 to 13 by the end of this year, and could reach 23 by 2022. The carrier is in the process of moving from an A320ceo fleet to A320neo models; the ...