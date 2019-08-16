Icelandair is conducting a review of its long-term fleet strategy.

The Iceland flag carrier has suffered from the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX—it has five MAX 8s and one MAX 9 in its fleet, plus an additional three -8s and six -9s on order—but said the review is unrelated to this.

To fill holes in its summer schedule since the MAX grounding in March, the carrier has wet-leased two Boeing 767s, temporarily acquired a 757, and also brought in two De Havilland Dash 8-400s from domestic sister company Air Iceland Connect.

Icelandair is one of the largest users of the Boeing 757 outside the US with more than 20 in its fleet and has used the type on its relatively thin, long routes between Europe and North America, connecting at its Reykjavik hub.

The MAX was not only intended to replace some of those aircraft, but also to expand the fleet and operate routes not yet capable of handling the company’s 757s or larger 767-300s.

The review of the company’s long-term fleet strategy “was initiated before the MAX aircraft were suspended,” an Icelandair spokeswoman said. “As we have reported to the stock market, we have three scenarios under consideration.” These are:

Maintain the current fleet strategy, with continued use of the company’s Boeing 757-200s alongside its 767-300s and 737 MAX; A faster renewal of the fleet, with the Airbus A321neo introduced alongside the 737 MAX aircraft and a more rapid retirement of the 757-200s; A possible complete switch from Boeing to Airbus types.

No timeline has been given on when a decision on the fleet’s future shape may be made.

