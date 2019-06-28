Icelandair is bringing in Bombardier Q400 aircraft from one of its sister companies as it continues to try to offset problems arising from the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The Icelandic flag carrier has three MAX 8s in its inventory and has three more on order, together with six MAX 9s.

The airline has already wet-leased two Boeing 767s and temporarily acquired a 757 to make up for the shortfall in seats.

Now Icelandair has decided to bring in two Bombardier Q400s from domestic carrier Air Iceland Connect on routes to from Reykjavik to Manchester, UK and Dublin, Ireland, on a 2X-weekly basis. The aircraft will be used during the high summer period, from July 15 to Sept. 14. Air Iceland Connect normally operates within Iceland and for the short international route to Greenland.

Icelandair normally uses a Boeing 757 on the Dublin and Manchester routes.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com