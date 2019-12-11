IATA SVP-safety and flight operations Gilberto López Meyer
Public and employee confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX is critical to the aircraft’s successful return to service, IATA SVP-safety and flight operations Gilberto López Meyer said at IATA’s annual global media day in Geneva. “Airline accidents are extremely rare and certainly two accidents involving the same aircraft type within a few months of each other are even more [of a] extraordinary outcome,” López Meyer said of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines ...
