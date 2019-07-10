The German aerospace cluster of Berlin-Brandenburg plans to fly a technology demonstrator for low-emission hybrid-electric propulsion systems for future 19-seat regional airliners. Scheduled to fly in 2021, the aircraft would test turbodiesel-, turbine- and fuel-cell-based hybrid propulsion systems. The Innovation Alliance for Low-Emission Aircraft Propulsion (IBEFA) project is run by the Berlin-Brandenburg Aerospace Alliance, a regional cluster that includes Rolls-Royce in ...
