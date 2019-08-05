Brazilian LCC GOL Airlines is betting on a rapid increase in its Boeing 737 MAX fleet in 2020 to help it keep costs in check as it continues to grow. The Rio de Janeiro-based carrier had seven MAXs in service when the fleet was grounded in March, preempting groundings by North and South American regulators in the aftermath of the MAX’s second crash in five months. The airline is scheduled to take delivery of 17 more in 2019, but is now planning on most of these shifting to ...