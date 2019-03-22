Garuda Indonesia 737 MAX 8
Garuda Indonesia has informed Boeing it wants to cancel its order for 49 737 MAX aircraft, and is considering seeking a deal for Boeing widebody aircraft instead. Garuda wrote to Boeing March 14 with its cancelation request, an airline spokesman told ATW. Boeing representatives, he said, have agreed to meet in Jakarta on March 28 “for discussion and negotiation” with Garuda regarding the request. The negotiations may include the option of substituting another Boeing type for ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Garuda seeks to cancel MAX order, may switch type" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.