Garuda Indonesia has informed Boeing it wants to cancel its order for 49 737 MAX aircraft, and is considering seeking a deal for Boeing widebody aircraft instead. Garuda wrote to Boeing March 14 with its cancelation request, an airline spokesman told ATW. Boeing representatives, he said, have agreed to meet in Jakarta on March 28 “for discussion and negotiation” with Garuda regarding the request. The negotiations may include the option of substituting another Boeing type for ...