Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) subsidiary 328 Support Services is going ahead with the relaunch of the Dornier 328 regional turboprop, which will target regional, cargo and special mission use. The new version, D328NEU, is planned to be assembled in Leipzig/Germany. A new affiliate, DRA GmbH, has been set up for the Leipzig operation, although 328 Support Services remains the type certificate holder. The first aircraft will be delivered in 2023, company executives said on the sidelines of the ...