The FAA and Southwest Airlines are at odds over the carrier’s alleged lack of due diligence on 88 used Boeing 737s it has added to its fleet, and the slow pace the airline is taking to address significant airworthiness issues identified in follow-up inspections. At issue is Southwest’s use of its designated airworthiness representative (DAR) authority to sign off on the records and validate that the aircraft—bought between 2013 and 2017, and all operated previously by ...