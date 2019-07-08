Reports of nuisance stall warnings triggered by frozen angle-of-attack (AOA) vanes has led FAA to mandate replacement of the parts on Boeing 757s, 767s and 727s.

FAA, in a notice of proposed rulemaking set for publication July 9, is proposing a 36-month window for replacing affected AOA vanes—a shorter time period than Boeing recommended in alert service bulletins that target each model. Boeing issued the bulletins in the last six months.

“We have received reports of nuisance stick-shaker activation while the airplane was accelerating to cruise speed at the top of the climb,” FAA explained in the NPRM. “A review of recorded flight data and weather reports indicated that the cause of the nuisance stick-shaker activation was immobilized AOA sensor vanes, which were frozen because the heaters in the AOA sensors vanes were not sufficient to prevent ice build-up in the AOA sensor faceplate and vane.”

Water entering the vanes and freezing during takeoff can trigger the issue, FAA added.

If finalized, the rule would require inspections of nearly 1,300 US-registered 757s, 767, and 727s for certain AOA vanes. If vanes with certain part numbers are found, operators must swap them for components with different part numbers.

Boeing’s bulletins recommended compliance within 9,960 hr. for 757s, 3,470 hr. for 767s, and 2,750 hr. for 727s.

“We have determined that this compliance time will not ensure that the identified unsafe condition is addressed in a timely manner,” FAA explained. “In developing an appropriate compliance time for this AD, we considered the degree of urgency associated with addressing the subject unsafe condition, the average utilization of the affected fleet, and the time necessary to perform the modifications.”

FAA in the NPRM says swapping affected vanes is expected to take about 3 hr. per aircraft.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com