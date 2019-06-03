Boeing Next-Generation 737
Operators of more than 300 newer Boeing 737s—including nearly half of the in-service MAXs—will be ordered to inspect slat tracks and remove parts identified as being from a batch that may not meet Boeing’s production requirements, the FAA and the company said June 2. “One batch of slat tracks with specific lot numbers produced by a supplier was found to have a potential nonconformance,” Boeing said. It did not name the supplier. “The affected parts may ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"FAA to order slat track inspections of 312 Boeing 737 NG, MAX aircraft" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.