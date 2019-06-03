Operators of more than 300 newer Boeing 737s—including nearly half of the in-service MAXs—will be ordered to inspect slat tracks and remove parts identified as being from a batch that may not meet Boeing’s production requirements, the FAA and the company said June 2. “One batch of slat tracks with specific lot numbers produced by a supplier was found to have a potential nonconformance,” Boeing said. It did not name the supplier. “The affected parts may ...