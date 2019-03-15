European airlines, looking to shore up schedules, are scrambling to find replacements for their grounded Boeing 737 MAXs. The worldwide groundings followed the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 near Addis Ababa. LOT Polish Airlines, which has five MAX 8s and another seven on order, will wet-lease Boeing 737-800 fleet from Slovakia-based ACMI specialist Go2Sky. The aircraft have an all-economy, 189-seat capacity; Go2Sky is also providing six crews. “The MAX ban in ...