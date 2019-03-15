Embraer anticipates announcing progress in sales of its E2 range of regional jets to Middle East airlines “within a month or two,” according to its general manager, special projects, Middle East and Africa. Hussein Dabbas said that sales and requests for proposals for regional jets were expected imminently. While he was unable to name the airlines concerned, ATW understands that these are likely to be in North Africa. The Middle East has not been particularly fertile ground for ...