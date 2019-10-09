Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer expects the E175-E2 to take its first flight later this year with an entry into service for the latest member of its new generation E-Jets family expected at the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the E195-E2, Embraer’s largest commercial aircraft—which offers up to 146 seats and lower costs per seat, better fuel consumption and lower emissions for operators—is partway through a global demonstration tour that has just left Europe and is now in North America before going on to Africa next month.

“The first prototype of the E175-E2 is being built and the engine is being hung. We’re looking forward to going into service at the end of 2021 and looking forward to the first flight at the end of this year. I think there are great opportunities for the E175-E2 in western continental Europe, I think it will be a great hub feeder,” Embraer Commercial Aviation VP-Europe, Russia, Central Asia & Leasing Martyn Holmes said at a press conference at the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) general assembly Oct. 9.

“We’re stepping up our activity with airlines—watch this space.”

Following certification by Brazilian, European and US authorities in April, Embraer delivered its first E195-E2 Sept. 12 to Brazilian low-cost operator Azul, the type’s global launch operator, and to lessor AerCap.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter service with fellow customers Binter Canarias and Helvetic Airways in the next few weeks.

Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery also said the manufacturer is considering the turboprop market.

“There’s absolutely a place in the world for turboprops but the current technology for turboprops is over three decades old,” Slattery said. “I do believe there is an opportunity to significantly improve the operations and the emissions against what’s available in the market today in turboprops.”

Slattery said: “This is something we have been looking at now in earnest for quite some time. We’re continuing to spend meaningful dollars in continuing our review. We’re always running the ruler over what’s next. We’re also running the ruler over what should come after the turboprop–what should we be doing on electric hybrid or autonomous travel, for example.”

“There’s a role for turboprops and I’d like to own a piece of that,” Slattery added. “But we haven’t quite closed the business case yet.”

The company has spoken to operators and lessors in the turboprop segment around the world that “uniformly” see a market for a state of art of new technology turboprop that would reduce operating costs and emissions, Slattery added.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk