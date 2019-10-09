KLM Royal Dutch Airlines CEO Pieter Elbers sees no urgent need to decide soon on a replacement aircraft for its narrowbody Boeing 737s. “In our medium fleet we are operating roughly 90 Boeing 737s, with Transavia Netherlands and the KLM fleet. We didn’t make any decision on that. Recently we took delivery of some of the last-build 737s (second-hand). When we order new planes, then we will do it at the right moment,” Elbers told ATW in Amsterdam on Oct. ...