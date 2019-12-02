The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has given Airbus approval to raise the maximum passenger number on the A350-1000 from 440 to 480. The clearance is made possible by the installation of type A+ exits in all four positions on both sides of the fuselage. A+ emergency exits feature dual-lane slide-rafts, as opposed to the single-lane A type exits. The larger rafts allow a bigger number of passengers to evacuate the aircraft within the prescribed limit of 90 seconds. EASA requires ...
