Emirates Airline may end up buying more than the 150 Boeing 777Xs it has on firm order and is considering whether it could add the Airbus A350-1000 to its fleet as it is looking at future options to replace the Airbus A380 fleet. “We ordered the 777X originally to replace the 777-300ER; the A380 was not under the Damocles sword,” Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow Nov. 19. “[The upcoming reduction in A380s in the longer term] ...