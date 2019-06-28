Emirates Airline’s substantial fleet changes will have a major impact on how its home base, Dubai International Airport (DXB), will operate in the future, DXB CEO Paul Griffiths says. “[The decision] puts more pressure on the capacity elements of airports and air traffic control, but it is also an opportunity,” Griffiths told ATW. Emirates earlier this year decided to drop most of its outstanding order for Airbus A380s and negotiated an agreement with Airbus to instead ...