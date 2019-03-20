US Department of Transportation (DOT) secretary Elaine Chao on March 19 requested the Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) initiate a probe to review the process FAA used to certify the Boeing 737 MAX as safe prior to the two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. “Safety is the top priority of the Department, and all of us are saddened by the fatalities resulting from the recent accidents involving two Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft in Indonesia and ...