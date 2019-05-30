MRJ90
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. said the MRJ90 regional jet remains its “number one priority” after Asian news outlets reported the company was changing direction to concentrate on development of a smaller version intended for the US market. In a May 29 report, Nikkei Asian Review said the Japanese manufacturer was shifting its focus to work on a “drastic redesign” of what was formerly the MRJ70, to be rebranded as the “Space Jet.” Jiji Press also reported the ...
