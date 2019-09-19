French long-haul carrier Corsair is speeding up plans to transition to an all-Airbus fleet as it seeks to grow its fleet and network with the backing of its new shareholder.

German airline investment group Intro Aviation, which became Corsair’s majority shareholder in March when it bought TUI Group’s stake, said at the time it wanted to revamp Corsair’s fleet.

Corsair plans to operate a fleet of 13 Airbus aircraft by 2023, with the first fleet transformation phase scheduled to be completed by May 2021, by which time it will operate a fleet of 10, including five neos, the airline said Sept. 17.

Corsair said that—as part of a plan to speed up fleet changes—one Airbus A330-200 would leave the fleet in January 2020, earlier than planned, while a first Boeing 747-400 would exit in December 2020, and the last two in April 2021. A second A330-200 will leave the fleet in June 2022.

Corsair ordered three A330-900neos in March, which are scheduled to join the fleet in August 2020, and February and April 2021. Two A330-300s will also join the fleet in January and April 2020.

Two further A330neos on order are scheduled to arrive in December 2020 and May 2021.

“The Airbus A330 is perfectly adapted to the airline’s network and represents a technical choice that is in line with our strategy,” Corsair said. “It will allow Corsair to increase its frequencies, to respond to the expectations of all customer segments and to pursue its development of business class market share.”

The cabins of the new aircraft will be made up of 20 business-class seats, 21 premium and 311 economy, the carrier said.

Corsair is also developing and rationalizing its network, targeting high-volume destinations that allow it to operate flights at least 5X-weekly and ideally direct daily flights.

The airline will open a new route to New York Newark from June 10, 2020.

