The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has transferred the fifth prototype in the C919 narrowbody flight-test program to Nanchang, China, six weeks after the aircraft’s first flight. The program still awaits the sixth and last prototype. The Dec. 5 flight of the fifth aircraft was from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Nanchang Yaohu Airport, home of program supplier and Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) subsidiary Hongdu Aviation. COMAC has previously used the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"COMAC shifts fifth C919 prototype to Nanchang" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.