The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has transferred the fifth prototype in the C919 narrowbody flight-test program to Nanchang, China, six weeks after the aircraft’s first flight. The program still awaits the sixth and last prototype. The Dec. 5 flight of the fifth aircraft was from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Nanchang Yaohu Airport, home of program supplier and Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) subsidiary Hongdu Aviation. COMAC has previously used the ...