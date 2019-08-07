The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has pushed back its target for certification of the C919 airliner from 2020 to 2021, following continued delays in flight testing. The program has, however, progressed to the certification phase of flight testing, chief designer Wu Guanghui said Aug. 7, and the fourth C919 test aircraft made its first flight Aug. 1. That flight was originally set to occur during the second quarter, an industry source close to the program said in March. Wu ...