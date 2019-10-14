Emirates Airline president Tim Clark expects to operate an Airbus A380 fleet for the next 15 years. “We have around 110 A380s in service, with another 13 to be delivered. After that, the program ceases. As far as Emirates is concerned, these aircraft will fly into the mid-2030s. There is a long time to go before this aircraft will depart from Emirates’ fleet,” Clark said during a podcast. Some older A380s will be retired and those retained in service will be ...