Gulf LCC Air Arabia expects to make a decision soon on an order for either 120 Airbus A320neo family or Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali said. Air Arabia’s current fleet comprises 52 A320-family aircraft and two A321neoLRs. Speaking exclusively to ATW in Vienna, Al Ali confirmed the Sharjah-based carrier is negotiating with both manufacturers for the 120-narrowbody aircraft order. “Yes, we are still talking and negotiating with Boeing as well,” ...