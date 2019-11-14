Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900
The Cathay Pacific Group will defer some aircraft deliveries and accelerate the retirement of others as it responds to a sharp drop in demand caused by the civil unrest in Hong Kong. The airline has already announced capacity reductions in its winter schedule, and this week revealed adjustments to its fleet plan. The Hong Kong-based group fleet total by the end of 2020 will be six fewer than in previous versions of the plan, with four deferrals and two earlier retirements. There will be 17 ...
