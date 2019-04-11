Azul Brazilian Airlines expects a total capacity growth of 18%-20% this year, consisting of a 16%-18% increase in domestic capacity and a 20%-25% rise in international capacity.

Azul is scheduled add 12 A320neos for domestic routes, three A330neos for international routes and six Embraer E195-E2s in 2019. At the same time, the airline plans to phase out 15 E195s.

At year-end 2019, Azul’s total fleet of 129 operating aircraft will comprise 48 E-Jets, six E195-E2s, 33 ATR 72s, 32 A320ceo/neo family aircraft and 10 A330ceo/neos.

In 2019, approximately 40% of Azul’s total capacity will be provided by next-generation aircraft.

In its 2019 outlook, Azul said that with the introduction of more seats to its network, the airline expects CASKs to decrease 1%-3% year-over-year. The carrier has a multi-year margin expansion strategy and expects to grow its EBIT margin annually over the next few years. Consistently, the EBIT guidance for 2019 will be 18%-20% compared to a margin of 15.1% for 2018 under IFRS 16.

Azul offers 821 daily flights to 110 destinations.

