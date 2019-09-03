Swedish carrier Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) plans to withdraw its fleet of Avro RJs from service by early 2020.

The airline is putting its entire fleet of eight Avro RJ100s and two RJ85s up for sale; the aircraft were manufactured between 1993 and 2001 and will be released from BRA service between 3Q 2019 and 1Q 2020.

BRA is one of the few remaining substantial European users of the Avro; Ireland’s CityJet retains a fleet of around 10.

The BRA aircraft are being put up for sale by regional aircraft marketing specialist Skyworld Aviation, together with a package of spare engines, spares and tooling. Both serviceable aircraft and what Skyworld describes as “break-up candidates” are on offer, with the latter category likely to be of interest to potential purchasers.

Small airlines using the type often find it more economical to replace an aircraft with another RJ, or to replace whole engines, rather than paying the significant costs of a C-check as it becomes due.

The four-engined Avro is something of a niche aircraft, but its solid airframe and particularly sturdy undercarriage have seen used examples picked up by many smaller airlines in Africa and South America.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com