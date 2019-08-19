Canada’s Viking Air has acquired type certificates for three legacy aircraft from Bombardier.

Viking had previously acquired the rights from Bombardier to manufacture the former de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter and now holds all historic type certificates for the DHC-1 through DHC-7.

The latest acquisition sees the transfer of three more legacy Bombardier types: the Shorts SC7 Skyvan and Shorts 330/360. The Skyvan was used primarily as a short-haul military transport, although some found a role in the passenger market, while the 330 and 360 gained some traction in the commuter market in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The agreement gives Viking responsibility for maintenance support of the aircraft. Bombardier says that there are 45 Skyvans, 16 330s and 55 360s still in service worldwide.

The types were constructed by the Short Brothers company in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Shorts was acquired by Bombardier in 1989.

In June, Viking’s parent company, Longview Aviation Capital, completed the acquisition of the Bombardier Dash 8 program as part of Bombardier’s decision to quit the commercial aircraft market. Production of the Q400 regional turboprop, renamed the Dash 8-400, and support for the Dash 8-100/200/300 was transferred to De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, a new subsidiary of Longview.

The transfer of the type certificates to Viking Air “is not directly connected to other recent Bombardier transactions which are part of the organization’s aerospace transformation,” a Bombardier spokeswoman in Belfast said. “Our Belfast operation ceased production on these programs many years ago. As we continue to advance our capabilities to meet market demand, maintenance support of these legacy aircraft is no longer part of our core business.”

“Our rationale for acquiring the Shorts type certificates is it aligns with our long-term strategy of providing world-class customer support for a versatile and dynamic range of utility aircraft,” a Viking spokeswoman said.