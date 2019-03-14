Boeing quietly debuted the 777-9, the first member of the 777X family, to employees at an event closed to the media at Everett, Washington, on March 13. The official unveiling, which was overshadowed by the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet in the aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crash, marks the prelude to an intense series of ground tests in the run-up to first flight. Although the exact timing of this depends on test progress over the coming month, Boeing is believed to be ...