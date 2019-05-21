Air New Zealand is close to announcing an order for Boeing aircraft to replace its 777-200ER fleet, industry observers say—a move that could also make the manufacturer the frontrunner for the airline’s eventual 777-300ER replacement.

Many industry observers contacted by ATW predict the carrier will most likely select 787s for the fleet upgrade. An announcement at Air New Zealand’s annual investor day May 27 is possible.

A concept picture seen by ATW appears to show a 787-10 in Air New Zealand livery, and a mix of 787-9s and -10s has been under consideration. The carrier has not commented the selection process.

Boeing was already presumed to be the frontrunner in the competition as it supplied all of Air New Zealand’s current widebody fleet, which includes 787-9s. However, the airline has stressed it is also considering Airbus A350-900s and -1000s.

The carrier issued a request for information to manufacturers in 2017, and an official request for contract proposals in mid-2018. Air New Zealand is on track to meet its target of making a decision by June 30, the end of its fiscal year. The carrier wants deliveries to begin in fiscal 2023, and growing concerns about the demand outlook have caused it to stretch the proposed last delivery date to fiscal 2028.

Air New Zealand is looking for an aircraft primarily to fulfil the same role as its nine 777-200ERs, which are used in many parts of its international network. CEO Christopher Luxon has said the airline also wants the replacement aircraft to be able to fly direct from Auckland to New York, which is beyond the range of the current fleet, assuming full loads.

The airline already has 13 787-9s in its fleet, with another due to arrive later this year. Boeing is reported to be developing higher maximum takeoff weight versions of the aircraft, which could boost the 787-9’s fuel and range sufficiently to reach the US east coast from Auckland with a viable load. The larger -10 could potentially be used on some -200ER routes to Asia and the west coast of North America.

When asked about the prospect of a higher-weight 787 with more range, Boeing said it is “always having conversations with our customers about how we can provide them more value and help them operate more efficiently [but] we do not share those private conversations.”

In addition to the 787s and 777-200ERs, Air New Zealand operates eight 777-300ERs. These carry 342 passengers compared to 312 in the -200ERs and are primarily used on high-capacity routes to US west coast cities and on the one-stop route to London via Los Angeles.

The -300ERs are younger, with an average age of 7.2 years versus 13.8 years for the -200ER fleet. The carrier’s next widebody competition will be for its eventual -300ER replacement, and it has acknowledged that its -200ER decision will be a factor in selecting the -300ER’s successor.

At the airline’s last annual investor day in June 2018, CFO Jeff McDowall said the aircraft types being considered to replace the -200ERs were the 787-9, 787-10, 777X, and the A350-900 and -1000.

McDowall stressed there are “no bad choices” among these types, and they all would “provide a significant step up in operating performance” compared to the 777-200ERs. However, he also said they are “all very different” and are optimized for different missions. So they would each be deployed differently if selected, and would require the existing fleet to be redeployed in different ways.

The A350-900 is similar in size and range to the -200ERs but has “much better economics,” so it could be a “straight swap” into the network, McDowall said. The -1000 is larger, so it would “bring more options to the table.” They could be used in US markets and some larger Asian markets.

The 787-9 is the smallest of the choices under consideration, McDowall noted. The -9 is “very familiar to us … a fantastic aircraft,” he said. The -10 is a stretched version that has the advantage of high commonality with the -9s. The -10 does not have the range of the -9, but would work well on Asian routes in particular. The 777X is larger still, and more in the size range of the 777-300ERs, McDowall said.

If it selects the 787, Air New Zealand will also be faced with an engine decision. Its current 787-9s are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s, but durability issues with these have resulted in the 787s being progressively taken out of service for engine repair. The other option available is the General Electric GEnx.

