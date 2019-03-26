Boeing is confident that sales of its Boeing 777X family, which it views as solid, will move at a steady pace, underscoring airlines’ shifting widebody ordering patterns.

“I would make the argument that we’re doing pretty well,” Boeing VP-marketing Randy Tinseth said, noting that the recent 18-order, 24-option 777-9 deal announced by British Airways (BA) takes the 777X order book up to 358 “orders and commitments.” The 777-300ER, by contrast, had about 160 orders when it entered service, and went on to top 800 sales, while the 777-200 had just 147 orders when it rolled out.

Speaking at a recent investors’ conference, Tinseth said that what some view as sluggish sales—the BA order was the 777X family’s second announced order since mid-2014—is actually a reflection of a new world order.

“I think that there’s been some changes in buying habits of our customers,” Tinseth said. “I think, especially on the widebody side today, we’re seeing more consistent orders over time as opposed to a big order and then a number of years and then another big order.”

He points to the 787 as an example. Launched in 2004, it now has just more than 1,400 orders. “It’s been very consistent, about 100 airplanes per year in terms of orders,” he said.

Many are repeat orders as well, he noted—a nod to those fretting that the 777X’s announced customer base numbers fewer than 10.

“If you look at the 787, of the 73 customers we have, 41 have come back and repurchased the airplane,” he said. “I think that … has shown a change in the market over the last several years. [It’s] a better-balanced market, more diverse business models, higher replacement demand. … [T]he buying habits of our customers have changed.”

Aviation Week’s Fleet Discovery shows Boeing has finalized orders for 297 of its newest widebody twin: 252 for the larger -9 model and 45 for the -8. Boeing sees the two-class, 365-seat, longer-range -8 as a direct competitor to the A350-1000, while the larger -9’s primary competitors are the fading four-engine widebody product lines.

“I believe [the 777-9] will be the next 747 or the next [Airbus] A380 in the market, but it’s going to do those things much more efficiently than those big, four-engine airplanes could,” Tinseth said.

Looking ahead, Tinseth sees a significant replacement cycle in the early 2020s as airlines look to transition from the remaining 747-400s, as BA is doing with its 777-9s, as well park the A380s and begin retiring older 777-300ERs.

“In the 2022-2023 time frame, we’re really going to step into a significant replacement cycle on widebodies,” he said. We should start to see [the 777X] take off faster.”

Boeing unveiled the first 777-9 on March 13 in a subdued, employee-only ceremony. A larger event was planned, but Boeing scaled it back in the wake of the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Plans call for four 777-9s to support the flight test and certification program, with first deliveries to Emirates Airline slated for around May 2020. Production of the first 777-8 is also slated for next year, with entry into service to follow in 2022.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com