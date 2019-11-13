Pickle fork inspection area is up under the wheels.
Ongoing inspections of older Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) structural parts have turned up cracks outside the original area targeted, prompting Boeing and the FAA to expand the checks. Checks of frame fittings and failsafe straps, or pickle forks, turned up cracks in four aircraft near fasteners that were not covered in the original inspection order issued Oct 3. As a result, Boeing on Nov. 5 recommended that operators expand the checks to include eight fasteners, up from two in the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Boeing 737 pickle fork inspections expanded after finding new issue" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.