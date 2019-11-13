Ongoing inspections of older Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) structural parts have turned up cracks outside the original area targeted, prompting Boeing and the FAA to expand the checks. Checks of frame fittings and failsafe straps, or pickle forks, turned up cracks in four aircraft near fasteners that were not covered in the original inspection order issued Oct 3. As a result, Boeing on Nov. 5 recommended that operators expand the checks to include eight fasteners, up from two in the ...