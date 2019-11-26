Florida-based Silver Airways became the first US carrier to operate the ATR 72-600 turboprop on Nov. 23, as the regional carrier continues to transition toward an all-ATR fleet.

Silver Airways’ new ATR fleet made its debut in April when it received its first 46-seat ATR 42-600. The regional carrier has taken delivery of its first seven of up to 50 ATR-600s as it replaces its fleet of 21 Saab 340B turboprops. The deliveries have included six 42-600s and the 70-seat 72-600. Future deliveries will be a mix of both variants.

Silver says the 42s and larger 72s will enable it to offer direct flights to a number of short- and medium-haul leisure and business destinations in the US and nearby international markets.

“Starting operations of the new ATR 72-600 aircraft is another great milestone for Silver Airways, ATR, our customers, our airline partners, the communities we serve and our team members,” Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum said in a statement. “The ATR 42-600 has been well received and highly praised by our customers and team members this year, and we’re looking forward to further expanding our world-class service with extended reach in the southeast US and Caribbean with the new larger ATR 72-600.”

Silver is a codeshare partner with American Airlines, Copa Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines. The carrier also has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul Brazilian Airlines and Emirates Airline, among others.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com