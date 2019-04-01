Atlantic Airways CEO Jóhanna á Bergi
Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways is working to become an all-Airbus A320neo operator and is targeting flights to New York by year-end. The Faroe Islands is an archipelago midway between Scotland and Iceland. “The first A320neo is joining our fleet in June; a second one in 1Q 2020. We would like to have a unified A320neo fleet as soon as possible,” CEO Jóhanna á Bergi told ATW on the sidelines of the Passenger Experience Conference (AIX) in ...
