South Korea’s two largest carriers are set to begin major narrowbody fleet upgrade programs over the next two years, although delivery delays have disrupted planning efforts. Korean Air was expecting to start receiving Airbus A321neos and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft around the middle of this year, but both types have been delayed. Asiana Airlines, meanwhile, is scheduled to start receiving A321neos in July. The narrowbody fleet moves by these airlines will also have significant ...