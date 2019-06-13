Asiana Airlines intends to add 34 new aircraft to its fleet over the next four years as it phases out many of its oldest models.

In its latest fleet update, Asiana predicted it will introduce 19 Airbus A350s and 15 A321neos by 2023. The airline already operates eight A350-900s and has 12 -900s and nine -100s remaining on order, according to the Aviation Week fleet database. It has a total of 25 A321neos on order.

In the short term, the carrier intends to boost its A350-900 fleet to 10 aircraft by the end of this year. Asiana also intends to take delivery of its first two A321neos in the second half of this year. The airline has previously told ATW the first of these is scheduled to arrive in July, although this target is subject to change. The neos will generally replace A321ceos.

Asiana’s aircraft retirement plan will reduce the number of aircraft in its fleet aged over 20 years. It currently has 19 aircraft in this category and will have 10 by 2023. Other aircraft will also be phased out.

The carrier is also focused on increasing its operational reliability by increasing its investment in maintenance and expanding its spare parts pool. Asiana said it has already achieving an improvement in on-time rates, and a significant reduction in delays related to aircraft maintenance issues.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com