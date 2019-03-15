Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group's grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet will cost the company about €3 million ($3.4 million) per week, European analysts say.

TUI spokesperson Aage Duenhaupt told ATW the numbers were presented by analysts and he did not want to comment directly. “However, these numbers are not that wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, TUI is looking to lease capacity on short notice as its fleet of 15 737 MAX 8 remains grounded.

German leisure airline TUIfly, which planned to receive its first 737 MAX March 12 from Seattle, was forced to postpone delivery after the suspension of MAX operations in Europe. The aircraft remains in the US.

TUIfly had originally planned its first 737 MAX flight April 13 from Hanover to Las Palmas (Spain, Canary Islands).

TUI Airlines’ 737 MAX 8 fleet operates from Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden. The latest delivery would have brought TUI Airlines’ MAX fleet to 16.

Asked about possible compensation from Boeing, Duenhaupt said business topics would be discussed directly with Boeing.

As part of a TUI Airlines order for 72 MAXs, TUIfly plans to take delivery of 25 737 MAX 8s in the coming years, with 189 seats in an all-economy configuration. TUI Group owns six European airlines with a total fleet of 150 aircraft, including 737-800s, 787-8s and 767-300ERs.

