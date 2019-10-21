The prospects of Boeing cutting or halting 737 production have grown, financial analysts and others said Oct. 21 after an internal Boeing pilot conversation over the MAX and the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) became public. Wall Street walloped the stocks of MAX manufacturers Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems for the second day Oct. 21, as analysts and stock pickers lost faith in Boeing’s earlier narrative about the grounded narrowbody’s return to service ...