The inevitable spike in capacity when the Boeing 737 MAX returns to service will be absorbed by a combination of demand and more retirements, analysts at Canaccord Genuity conclude. “We believe that even with a potentially large MAX delivery catch-up in 2020-2021, the industry is adding [about] 5% in terms of annual seat capacity from 2020-2025. While this could be higher than the 4.5% long-term traffic growth, we do not believe the industry risks over-supply,” Canaccord analyst ...