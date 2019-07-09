All Nippon Airways (ANA) continues to upgrade its widebody fleet as the Japanese carrier recently took delivery of two Airbus A380, Boeing 787-10 and 777F aircraft for international passenger and freight services.

ANA’s first 787-10 entered service April 26 on its Tokyo Narita-Singapore route. The second -10 was delivered at the end of June and began operating the Narita-Bangkok route this month.

The third 787-10 is scheduled for delivery in 2020. The carrier already operates a substantial fleet of 787-8s and -9s.

ANA in March received the first of three A380s, which entered service in May. The second arrived May 15 and began operations June 18.

These aircraft are both being used on Narita-Honolulu flights. The A380s now handle 10 of 14 weekly frequencies on that route. The other four frequencies are currently operated by 787-9s but will be replaced with Boeing 777-300ERs from Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, ANA’s freight operation has been boosted by the arrival of Boeing 777Fs. The first of two was delivered in May and began operations July 2. The second of these aircraft arrived in Tokyo June 12 and is scheduled to enter service as soon as final preparations are completed, ANA said.

As of July 1, ANA’s freighter fleet also included 12 Boeing 767-300Fs.

