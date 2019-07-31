American Airlines’ fleet of 28 MD-80s is nearing its final flying days. The airline plans to retire two of those in the second half of August and the remaining 26 will all make their last revenue flight on either Sept. 3 or 4.

The last flight, AA80, will depart Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to land at Chicago O’Hare (ORD) at 11:35 a.m.

Of the 26 aircraft, 24 will finish their leases and fly to Roswell, New Mexico.

American plans to donate the remaining two and is evaluating requests for those aircraft.

American Airlines operated 362 MD-80s in 2001, after its merger with TWA. That was the highest number of active MD-80s in its fleet.

Today, the oldest flying American Airlines MD-80 was manufactured in 1989.

Lee Ann Shay, leeann.shay@aviationweek.com