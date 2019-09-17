Amazon is transferring two Boeing 767-300 freighters from Atlas Air to Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), the companies confirmed.

Atlas Air spokeswoman Debbie Coffey told ATW the aircraft being shifted by Amazon will continue to be dry-leased by Titan Aviation Leasing, a unit of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. Titan also dry leases the 17 other 767-300 aircraft that Atlas flies for Amazon.

“As per our contract, Amazon is provided the option to make adjustments to their network as they determine,” Coffey said.

Amazon spokeswoman Rena Lunak said in an emailed statement, “We are constantly innovating on behalf of our customers, and from time to time that means making adjustments to our air network. Two aircraft previously assigned to Atlas will now be operated by another carrier.”

ATSG spokesman Paul Cunningham also confirmed the transfer. “Yes, one of ATSG’s airlines, Air Transport International, will be operating those two additional aircraft on behalf of Amazon. As always, we continue to respond to our customers’ need to deliver innovative air cargo options to the marketplace,” Cunningham said.

The transfer will leave Atlas with 17 Boeing 767-300s in its Amazon fleet, after one was lost in an incident earlier this year. On Feb. 23, an Atlas Air 767 from Miami—carrying cargo for Amazon and the US Postal Service—crashed in Trinity Bay, Texas, about 40 miles from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.​

ATSG will fly 27 aircraft for Amazon during the peak summer period, including the two added freighters from Atlas.

Cowen & Co. wrote in a Sept. 16 research note that Amazon’s decision to shift the freighters appeared to stem from frustration regarding poor on-time performance by Atlas pilots, who are alleged to have staged a work slowdown amid stalled negotiations toward a new multi-year contract.

In July, a three-judge panel from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia affirmed a federal district court ruling ordering Atlas pilots represented by Teamsters Union Local No. 1224 to end their slowdown, which allegedly included excessive sick calls on short notice and refusal to work overtime.

“It’s unfortunate for Atlas to lose these aircraft, but its pilots obviously thought they could effect change with their illegal work slowdowns and other issues,” Cowen wrote. “Atlas is a service provider, and obviously there are other alternatives if they are unable to live up to their performance guarantees. Perhaps Amazon’s decision to remove these aircraft will be eye-opening for the company’s pilots, and they will return to the bargaining table with an eye toward getting a contract done.”

Retired Atlas pilot Bob Kirchner, chairman of the Atlas Executive Council for the Teamsters, told ATW that Cowen’s analysis “couldn’t be further from the truth,” adding that if the pilots were still taking part in an illegal work slowdown, “we’d be in federal court for contempt of court.”

“We’re not doing any of that. The real problem is that Atlas doesn’t have enough crew members,” Kirchner said. “We’ve warned the industry this was going to happen ... not only are my pilots not being disruptive, they’re going way above the call of duty. The amount of overtime they’re covering—flying on their days off—is staggering.”

