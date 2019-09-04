Alaska Airlines Airbus A321neo
Dedicated Boeing operator Alaska Airlines continues to be coy about whether it will hold onto any of its Airbus aircraft acquired in its Virgin America purchase, but one of the airline’s top executives acknowledges the A321neo has advantages not found in the 737 family. “You could argue that the A319s and A320s are sort of a redundant products for us to the 737-700 and -800,” Alaska CFO Brandon Pedersen said at the Cowen Global Transportation Conference Sept. ...
