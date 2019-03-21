Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker anticipates that deliveries of the Boeing 777X will be on time and hopes the airline will be the first to fly the new long-haul aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2020. The 777X has 358 orders, the latest coming from British Airways, which announced 18 firm orders plus 24 options for the 777-9 on Feb. 28. Others include launch customers Emirates and Lufthansa Group, as well as All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, Qatar Airways and ...