Avion Express Malta was established with one Airbus A320-200 flying for Norwegian.

All Nippon Airways took delivery of its second of three Airbus A380s.

Airbus delivered its 12,000th aircraft—an A220-100, assembled in Mirabel, Canada and handed over to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Ukraine International Airlines received its second medium-haul Embraer E195, configured for 116 passengers in a two-class business and economy cabin.